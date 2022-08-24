Skip to Content
Animals
By
New
Published 8:12 AM

BarkBox tattoo contest

NEW YORK, New York ---

Do you have a tattoo you regret? If you do now is a good time to make up for it with one you'll treasure forever: a tattoo of your dog.

Online pet product retailer BarkBox will pay you to get that tattoo. The company kicked off the contest last week. To enter simply go to their website, submit a photo of your dog and explain why you deserve the prize.

Winners will get to pick their tattoo style and artist. The contest closes on September 2nd and winners will be notified by September 6th.

Article Topic Follows: Animals

Priscilla Duran

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content