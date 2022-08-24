BarkBox tattoo contest

NEW YORK, New York ---

Do you have a tattoo you regret? If you do now is a good time to make up for it with one you'll treasure forever: a tattoo of your dog.

Online pet product retailer BarkBox will pay you to get that tattoo. The company kicked off the contest last week. To enter simply go to their website, submit a photo of your dog and explain why you deserve the prize.

Winners will get to pick their tattoo style and artist. The contest closes on September 2nd and winners will be notified by September 6th.