A Friday celebration of love, loyalty, and opportunity

NEW YORK, New York --

National Dog Day is today and the time to celebrate your canine friend has arrived.

National Dog Day was founded by Colleen Paige in 2004, and since 2013, the holiday has has been officially recognized and viewable on the New York State Senate's website.

Dogs aren't just lovable and loyal, however. As many know, dogs are intelligent creatures that are able to assist humans in many ways, with their most remarkable aid coming in the form of detecting cancer in patients or assisting the police with their pursuits.

According to the Pet Marketing Agency, there are about 190 different dog breeds in the United States and 360 different dog breeds worldwide, so welcoming a dog into your life may be a difficult choice.

Most importantly, today is an opportunity to rescue a dog, and some popular animal rescue sites of the Borderland include the El Paso Animal Services Center, the Humane Society of El Paso, and the Animal Rescue League of El Paso.

For those who already living with the joy of a canine friend, today is still a day of opportunity. As reported by CNN, dog-centric retailers like Chewy and Wild One are offering special deals on pet supplies to honor the August 26th celebration.