Honolulu Zoo will feed mealworms, crickets named after loved ones, “not so loved ones” to zoo animals for Valentine’s Day

HONOLULU, HI (KVIA) -- The Honolulu Zoo is offering a unique Valentine's Day experience - the naming of a mealworm, cricket, or vegetable in exchange for a five, ten, or twenty dollar donation.

The zoo is encouraging people to name the insects after a loved one, or a not-so-loved one, and it will be fed to a zoo animal.

The event is called "Love Bites," and the person the bug or vegetable is named after will also get a digital Valentine's Day card, informing them that they were a snack.

For a hundred dollars, the zoo will even record a personalized video of the animal eating its treat.

This is similar to an event that the El Paso zoo introduced called "Quit Bugging Me," where a cockroach can be named after an ex, and then be fed to various zoo animals.