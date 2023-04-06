Free gelding clinic for horses in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Animal Protection New Mexico is hosting a gelding clinic in Las Cruces on Monday morning, at the Southern New Mexico Fairgrounds.

This clinic is for owners in southern New Mexico and southwestern Texas who can’t afford the procedure.

Most male horses are castrated for convenience in order to eliminate or reduce male behavior such as aggression in those horses that are not intended for breeding purposes.

The clinic will also provide optional vaccinations and wolf teeth extraction at the owner's expense. The horse must be at least four months old and be healthy.

The cost of castrating a horse depends on different factors. Generally, the cost is usually between $200 and $900 dollars. The procedure is free at the Southern New Mexico Fairgrounds and is limited to 20 horses.

Owners/guardians must pre-register for the clinic by contacting Victoria Murphy at 505-803-3770 or epf@apnm.org.