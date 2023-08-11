Humane Society Telethon update: the results are in! Is El Paso Team Cat or Team Dog?

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After a week of El Pasoans voting for either Team Cat or Team Dog, The Humane Society of El Paso has announced our city's preference; El Paso is a dog town!

The competition was a part of the Human Society's 30th annual Happiness Happens Here Telethon, in partnership with ABC-7.

This year's telethon also raised over $128,400. Humane Society staff said that's the most amount of money they've ever raised from the decades-long partnership, which is their biggest fundraiser each year.

"The funds that we raise during telethon help pay for everything," said the shelter's animal care supervisor, Kim Lambert. "The care for the animals, their food and their toys while they're here waiting for their adoptions. It pays for their medical bills while they're being treated for whatever illnesses they might have. It kind of helps keep this facility alive. The telethon's fantastic because we get to feature these animals and they get a special chance to get adopted."

Although The Humane Society saw a rise in adoptions this week, there are still a handful of cats and over 100 dogs available for adoption.

If you're interested in adopting a pet from the Human Society, you can visit them at 4991 Fred Wilson Ave starting Saturday at 11 a.m.