Horses Unlimited: Nurturing Hope and Healing with Horses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Horses Unlimited, a rescue and education center, has been serving the community since 2011. Located at 15415 Buckwheat St, El Paso, TX 79938, this facility provides a range of services for all ages.

They offer lessons, boarding, camps, volunteer opportunities, and free information on horse behavior and nutrition. Their unique horse therapy program helps individuals with ADHD and autism find healing and confidence.

With a current population of 30 horses and a maximum capacity of 45, Horses Unlimited is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating horses in distress.

The center is open Monday to Saturday from 9 AM to 7 PM, making it accessible to the community throughout the week. They even have a fall camp lined up, where participants can engage in various horse-related activities and enjoy crafts and food.

For families seeking adoption opportunities, the Horses Unlimited owner stated that they have two kid horses that are about to come up for adoption.

To learn more about their services or inquire about adoption, visit their Facebook page.

