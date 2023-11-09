Miraculous Reunion: Gidget, the Lost Dog, Returns Home After 17 Days

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an agonizing 17 days of uncertainty and worry, Gidget has been miraculously found and reunited with her family. The owner said the thought of Gidget being out there, scared, and exposed to the harsh El Paso weather, was unbearable to think. But today, the story takes a turn.

The owner said Gidget was discovered in a fragile state, malnourished, with sunburned paws and exposed skin. At 14 years old, this hearing and visually impaired canine needed immediate care. Her owner wasted no time, tending to her needs with a gentle bath and a special meal of chicken and rice to help her regain her strength.

The search for Gidget had become a community effort on Facebook, with many holding onto hope that she would be found. And it was through a stroke of luck and the compassion of a dear friend, Louise Ross, that Gidget's incredible journey home began. Louise, who was finalizing a home for the real estate market, saw a lost dog wandering into an open garage. Little did she know that this lost pup belonged to someone she knew.

With the kindness and quick thinking of Louise and her friend Alex, who checked Gidget's name tag and made the crucial call, Gidget is now safe and sound, back where she belongs. Gidget is home, and her family couldn't be more grateful