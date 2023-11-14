The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens asks for community’s vote to name new penguin mascot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens preparing to open its Penguin Exhibit, the zoo is asking the community to vote from a selection of five names to name a new penguin mascot.

Among the five finalist names that would represent the Magellanic penguins are Pablo, Pancho, Pebbles, Patches, and Pepe.

The voting for this event will conclude on midnight, Wednesday, November 15. To vote you can visit

the City of El Paso and El Paso Zoo’s Facebook and Instagram accounts where a pinned posting will display a link to vote.

The announcement revealing the winning name along with the mascot will be on Thursday, November 15 during the Scherr Legate WinterFest Break the Ice event at 5 p.m.