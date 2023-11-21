Guardians of the Border: K9 Axel’s Triumph and Transition into Retirement

In this week's Sunday Funday moment, we delve into K9 Axel. As Axel gracefully concludes his active duty, the early stages of arthritis signal a triumphant transition into retirement for this exceptional agent.

We explore Axel's remarkable career and his enduring impact on border protection, brought to you by Sarah Farms.

K9 Handler Adrian Perez reminisces about the first meeting with Axel, a big German Shepherd whose intelligence and gentleness quickly dispelled any initial intimidation.

According to Adrian, Axel, along with other dedicated K9s, plays a crucial role in border patrol, conducting inspections of vehicles, buses, trains, and parcels to locate humans.

Axel's five-year tenure as a border guardian has been filled with excitement. Adrian shares, "In the morning, he sees me in my uniform, picking up the keys, the rattling, and he is excited to come to work."

As Axel steps into retirement, his recognition both within the El Paso Sector and nationally stands as a testament to his outstanding service.

Beyond the accolades, Axel's nose for justice has made a tangible impact, helping uncover hidden fortunes and aiding in the seizure of a substantial amount of bulk cash during joint operations with other agencies.

Describing Axel's personality, Perez highlights his awesomeness, hard work, and excellent rapport with people during tasks such as checking buses and trains. Now, as Axel embarks on the road to retirement, Perez shares exciting plans for his golden years, from cheering at games to playful romps in dog parks.

Axel's legacy is not just one of duty but also of joy and camaraderie. As this K9 hero embraces retirement, the world becomes his playground, symbolizing a well-deserved chapter of relaxation and happiness after years of dedicated service to protecting the border.

