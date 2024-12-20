Baby Jesus figurine stolen from Colorado nativity scene returned anonymously with apology

DENVER (AP) — A baby Jesus figurine snatched from a nativity scene in Colorado has been returned in time for Christmas, with an apology.

The statuette of Jesus lying in a manger, stolen from a public display in downtown Fort Collins early Sunday, was dropped off anonymously at a fire station Thursday, police said. It was accompanied by a handwritten note saying: “I’m really sorry. I made a dumb mistake in the moment. It won’t happen again.”

It was returned two days after police in the college town about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Denver, posted surveillance video of the suspected Grinch on social media. The person appeared to be a teen or young adult.

There’s no other information about who stole the figurine, police said Friday. The fire station has a motion-sensing door camera but it was not activated when the statue was returned, police said.

The business that takes care of the Nativity scene does not want to pursue charges.