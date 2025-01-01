Russia warns of severe environmental damage as oil from damaged tankers washes up on beaches

Russian officials have warned of severe environmental damage as thousands of people came out to clean up tons of fuel oil that spilled out of two storm-stricken tankers more than two weeks ago in the Kerch Strait, near Moscow-occupied Crimea. On Wednesday, New Year’s Day, officials in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region said the fuel oil kept washing up on the beaches of a popular resort, even as the country’s emergencies ministry said more than 71,000 tons of contaminated sand and soil had been removed. The statements came after the spill prompted region-wide emergency measures in Krasnodar.

