Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 10:31 PM

Clippers hold off Kings 105-89, snap 3-game skid

KVIA

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points, Paul George had 17 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Sacramento Kings 105-89. Serge Ibaka added a season-high 17 points, including three dunks and 12 points in the fourth quarter, to help the Clippers end a three-game losing streak.  Los Angeles had lost three straight to Sacramento, including twice this season. Tyrese Haliburton had his fourth consecutive double-double with 22 points and a career-high 13 assists for Sacramento. Chimezie Metu added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content