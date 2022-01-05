Return of crowds did little to boost home advantage in NFL

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The cheering fans returned to NFL stadiums this season, forcing road teams into silent counts and other coping mechanisms to deal with the noise. The home-field advantage that could be expected over road teams that have to deal with travel, time zone changes on occasion, and the din from the loud crowds has once again been missing. A trend that began the year before the pandemic and continued last season when games were played in mostly empty stadiums has been evident once again in the 2021 season. Home teams have posted a .510 winning percentage this season for the third-worst mark since the merger.