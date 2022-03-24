Dadonov scores in ‘return’ as Vegas routs Predators 6-1

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Nashville Predators 6-1 in a game that included a frightening injury. Golden Knights forward Brett Howden was wheeled off the ice on a stretcher after going into the boards headfirst near the Vegas bench. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, the team said. Shaking off a strange week that saw him traded to Anaheim at the deadline, only to have the NHL negate the transaction 48 hours later due to a no-trade clause, Dadonov scored his sixth goal in eight games. Mattias Janmark, Nic Roy, Jack Eichel, Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 35 shots and Jonathan Marchessault had three assists.