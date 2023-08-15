California aims to introduce more anglers to native warm-water tolerant sunfish as planet heats up

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California’s only native sunfish, Sacramento perch, was once so abundant it was a regular staple in San Francisco’s markets. But its numbers declined with the introduction of non-native fish in the early 20th century and today it exists in little more than a couple dozen isolated lakes. But as the planet heats up and threatens many cold-water game fish species like trout, the Sacramento perch may be on the cusp of a comeback, thanks to its warm-water adaptability. California Fish and Wildlife biologists recently introduced Sacramento perch to Southern California, releasing the fish in a lake in a San Diego suburb. The hope is it can offer anglers another option.

