California aims to introduce more anglers to native warm-water tolerant sunfish as planet heats up

A California Fish and Wildlife biologist helps unload 37 Sacramento Perch juveniles from the bed of a pickup truck into bins to introduce the fish to Southern California by releasing them in Lindo Lake County Park in the Lakeside suburb of San Diego, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The hope is that the fish can offer anglers another option as trout species come under threat from a warmer planet.
AP Photo/Julie Watson
By JULIE WATSON
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California’s only native sunfish, Sacramento perch, was once so abundant it was a regular staple in San Francisco’s markets. But its numbers declined with the introduction of non-native fish in the early 20th century and today it exists in little more than a couple dozen isolated lakes. But as the planet heats up and threatens many cold-water game fish species like trout, the Sacramento perch may be on the cusp of a comeback, thanks to its warm-water adaptability. California Fish and Wildlife biologists recently introduced Sacramento perch to Southern California, releasing the fish in a lake in a San Diego suburb. The hope is it can offer anglers another option.

Associated Press

