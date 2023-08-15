Evacuations ordered as Northern California fire roars through forest near site of 2022 deadly blaze

HAMBURG, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire pushed by gusty winds from a thunderstorm is racing through national forest land near California’s border with Oregon, prompting evacuations in the rural area. The blaze in Siskiyou County, dubbed the Head Fire, was one of at least 19 fires burning on Tuesday in the Klamath National Forest as thunderstorms sparked lightning along with downdrafts that quickly drove the flames through timber and rural lands. There haven’t been any reports of injuries or homes burned, but several areas are under evacuation orders, including a remote area near the tiny community of Hamburg. Last summer, another wildfire nearby — dubbed the McKinney Fire — killed four people and reduced much of the small, scenic community of Klamath River to ash.

