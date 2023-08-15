India and China pledge to maintain ‘peace and tranquility’ along disputed border despite tensions

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese and Indian military commanders have pledged to “maintain the peace and tranquility” along their disputed border in an apparent effort to stabilize the situation following a rise in tensions. China’s Defense Ministry issued a joint press release on social media late Tuesday saying the 19th round of commander-level talks between the sides had produced a “positive, constructive and in-depth discussion” centered on resolving issues related to the Line of Actual Control in the border’s western sector. It said they “agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner,” but there is no indication that either side is willing to offer concessions. However, both appear eager to avoid the sort of clashes between their troops that have led to bloodshed in recent years.

