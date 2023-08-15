Magoo, ‘Up Jumps da Boogie’ rapper and Timbaland collaborator, dies at 50

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The rapper Magoo, known for his work in the hip-hop duo Timbaland & Magoo and the hit song “Up Jumps da Boogie” featuring Aaliyah and Missy Elliott, has died at 50. Magoo, a pioneer of the ’90 and early 2000s Virginia rap scene, died over the weekend in Williamsburg, Va.. Born Melvin Barcliff, Magoo fell in love with hip-hop early on. Growing up in southern Virginia — a region he and his collaborators would soon put on the hip-hop map — Magoo found kinship in like-minded teenagers, such as Timothy Mosley (Timbaland) and later, other musical contemporaries including Pharrell Williams and Missy Elliott.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.