Oklahoma declines to discuss a settlement of Tulsa Race Massacre survivors’ lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma says it won’t participate in settlement discussions with survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre who are seeking reparations. In a filing Monday with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, the state attorney general’s litigation division says a lower court judge properly dismissed the case last month. The Oklahoma Supreme Court last week agreed to consider an appeal of that dismissal. The last known living survivors of the attack are seeking reparations from the city, the state and others for the destruction by a white mob of the once-thriving Black district known as Greenwood.

By AYANNA ALEXANDER and SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

