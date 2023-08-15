Poland showcases military might in a parade as war rages in neighboring Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland displayed its state-of-the-art weapons and defense systems at a massive military parade as war rages in neighboring Ukraine and ahead of parliamentary elections in two months. President Andrzej Duda said the protection of Poland’s eastern border is a key element of state policy. Crowds waving national gathered in Warsaw in scorching temperatures to see the parade of weaponry Tuesday. Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Poland’s conservative government has spent more than $16 billion on tanks, missile interceptor systems and fighter jets, many purchased from the U.S. and South Korea. Poland’s defense budget this year will be some 4% of the GDP, the highest proportion in NATO.

