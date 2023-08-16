Gruesome video circulating on social media recalls darkest days of Mexico’s drug cartel brutality

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A gruesome video that may have recorded the last moments of five kidnapped young men has transported Mexico back to the darkest days of drug cartel brutality in the 2000s. Prosecutors say they are investigating the video circulated Wednesday, and relatives of the missing group of young friends say their clothing resembled that worn by the men in the video. The most horrifying thing is not just the inert bodies seen in the foreground. One youth seen bludgeoning and apparently decapitating a fourth man appears to be himself a member of the kidnapped group. In 2010, one Mexican cartel abducted men from passenger buses and forced them to fight each other to death.

