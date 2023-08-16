Haiti gang leader vows to fight any foreign armed force if it commits abuses

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An ex-police officer considered by many to be Haiti’s most powerful gang leader warns he will fight any international armed force deployed to the Caribbean country if it commits any abuses. Jimmy Chérizier is best known as “Barbecue” and he also urged Haitians on Wednesday to mobilize against the government. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been leading the country since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Henry has been pushing for the deployment of a foreign armed force since October to help fight powerful gangs that are estimated to now control 80% of the capital of Port-au-Prince.

