Muslim mob attacks 3 churches after accusing Christian man of desecrating Quran in eastern Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a Muslim mob has attacked a Christian locality in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, burning a church, damaging two others and demolishing a man’s house after accusing him of desecrating the pages of Islam’s holy book. Wednesday’s attack happened in the district of Faisalabad in eastern Punjab province, local police chief Rizwan Khan said. He said the attack on the Christian colony happened after some of the Muslims living nearby accused a local Christian and his friend of desecrating pages of the Quran. Khan said it sent a wave of anger among Muslims who started gathering there and the demonstrators later started attacking multiple churches.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.