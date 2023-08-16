Swiss government lines up behind EU’s 11th round of sanctions against Russia

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s government has lined up with the European Union’s 11th round of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. The Swiss executive branch said Wednesday the new measures adopted by the European bloc on June 23 would take effect in Switzerland later in the day. Switzerland is not a member of the 27-country bloc but is a key EU trading partner and has followed every set of its sanctions against Russian companies and individuals since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.