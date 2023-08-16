The UN and its partners ramp up their appeal for peace and aid at the 4-month mark of Sudan’s war

GENEVA (AP) — Twenty United Nations agencies and other international organizations are calling for peace, access to humanitarian support and respect for human rights in Sudan. The country in northeast Africa was plunged into chaos in April when months of simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting. Since then, the U.N and rights groups have accused both the military and the RSF of numerous human rights violations. The warring parties have rejected the accusations. U.N. agencies specializing in health, migration, refugees, human rights and food were among the organizations highlighting the crisis in Sudan on Tuesday.

By JAMEY KEATEN and JACK JEFFERY Associated Press

