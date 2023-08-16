US state secretary says 1943 Bialystok ghetto uprising in Poland was an act of bravery and dignity

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken has sent a message marking the anniversary of the 1943 Bialystok ghetto uprising in Poland, saying it was an act of bravery that reaffirmed the dignity of Jews during the Holocaust. Blinken’s mother, Judith Pisar, the widow of one of the ghetto survivors, Samuel Pisar, took part in the observances on Wednesday in Poland’s eastern city of Bialystok. U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski also attended. The participants honored the fighters and victims of the Aug. 16, 1943 revolt — the second biggest single act of Jewish resistance against Nazi Germans, after the April 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

