6 Arkansas schools say they are moving forward with AP African American studies course
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The six Arkansas schools that planned to offer Advanced Placement African American Studies are moving forward with the course despite the state saying it won’t count toward a student’s graduation credit. The Little Rock, North Little Rock and Jacksonville North Pulaski school districts and eStem Charter Schools said they will offer the course as a “local elective” despite it not being a state-approved course. Education officials have said it can’t be part of the state’s advanced placement course offerings because it’s a pilot program and hasn’t been vetted to determine whether it complies with state restriction on how race is taught. The state has said the schools can still offer the course.