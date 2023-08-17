Authorities charge 10 current and former California police officers in corruption case
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal authorities have charged 10 current and former Northern California police officers in a corruption investigation. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Ismail J. Ramsey announced the charges Thursday during a news conference. The FBI says arrest warrants were served Thursday in California, Texas and Hawaii. Tripp said the arrests were the result of a two-year investigation.