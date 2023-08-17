Skip to Content
AP-National

Authorities charge 10 current and former California police officers in corruption case

By
New
Published 5:07 PM

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal authorities have charged 10 current and former Northern California police officers in a corruption investigation. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Ismail J. Ramsey announced the charges Thursday during a news conference. The FBI says arrest warrants were served Thursday in California, Texas and Hawaii. Tripp said the arrests were the result of a two-year investigation.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content