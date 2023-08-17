Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia
By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press
Authorities in Georgia are investigating threats made against the grand jurors who indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 allies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that it’s working to track down the origin of the threats with assistance from other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. A grand jury in Fulton County on Monday handed down a 41-count indictment charging Trump and others with conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. The names of the grand jurors were included in the indictment, which is a public record. The sheriff’s office said it takes any threat to members of the grand jury seriously.