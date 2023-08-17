Bengals RB Joe Mixon found not guilty of aggravated menacing during traffic dispute

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been found not guilty of aggravated menacing in a January traffic dispute. A judge on Thursday acquitted Mixon of the misdemeanor charge after a four-day bench trial in Hamilton County. A woman accused the 27-year-old of pointing a gun at her as their cars were stopped next to each other at a traffic light. Mixon’s attorneys argued it couldn’t be proven that he ever had a gun in the car.

