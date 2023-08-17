Carlos Vives and Juanes combine forces for ‘Las Mujeres,’ linking 3 generations to Colombian classic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colombian superstars Carlos Vives and Juanes have teamed up on a song for the first time, ever, to remake the Carlos Huertas’ vallenato classic, “Las Mujeres.” Vives originally covered the song on his 2009 “Clásicos de la Provincia II.” That album was the sequel to Vives’ 1993 breakthrough LP, released 30 years ago, a gorgeous collection of Colombian standards amped up by the Grammy-award winner’s idiosyncratic pop flair. It only makes sense that he chose to team up with another Colombian, one known for the same kind of sonic innovation — the rockstar Juanes — to celebrate. “Juanes arrived on the scene to innovate,” Vives says, while Juanes calls him “a great inspiration.”

