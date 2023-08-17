Firefighters battling lightning-sparked blazes in Northern California get help from light rain

HAMBURG, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling lightning-sparked blazes in northwest California have gotten some help from wet weather. The Head Fire in Klamath National Forest remains at approximately 5.5 square miles after light rain overnight moderated its behavior. The fires were sparked over several days this week as unstable air brought thunderstorms and lightning to the region just south of Oregon. The National Weather Service has posted red flag warnings again Thursday due to lightning and dry fuels. To the west, the Smith River Complex of fires in Six Rivers National Forest totaled 6.25 square miles. The complex fires are among many ignited across the forest and the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation after more than 150 lightning strikes since Tuesday.

