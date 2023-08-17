Former Northwestern athletes send letter defending school’s athletic culture
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Approximately 1,000 former Northwestern University athletes have sent a letter condemning hazing while defending the school’s culture. The Associated Press obtained the letter Thursday. The athletes say allegations of abuse within the football program and other men’s and women’s teams do not reflect their experiences. They say they “strongly condemn hazing” and that the allegations are “troubling” but “do not represent or define the overall athletics culture at Northwestern.” Northwestern is facing more than a dozen lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse of players by teammates as well as racist comments by coaches and race-based assaults.