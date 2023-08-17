In Hawaii, concerns over ‘climate gentrification’ rise after devastating Maui fires

The fires that broke out on Maui last week have exacerbated Hawaii’s housing crisis as more than more than 3,000 buildings in Lahaina were damaged or destroyed, leaving many wondering if homeowners can afford to rebuild. “Climate gentrification” — the concept that changes in housing markets occur after extreme weather events — can result in new, expensive developments that make the area more tourist-friendly and can exclude local people. Experts note this has happened in U.S. regions affected by climate-related events, including New Orleans, Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina and Paradise, California, after the 2018 Camp Fire.

By ISABELLA O’MALLEY and JENNIFER MCDERMOTT Associated Press

