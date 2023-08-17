Israel clinches largest-ever defense deal with Germany for $3.5 billion after securing US approval

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry has said it has secured its largest-ever defense deal selling a sophisticated missile defense system to Germany for $3.5 billion after the United States approved the deal. Although Israel has long had close economic and military links with western European countries, the deal with Germany, finalized Thursday, could draw the attention of Russia, which Israel has maintained working relations with throughout the war on Ukraine. Israel has repeatedly rebuffed requests to sell arms to Ukraine for fear of antagonizing Russia. Germany will buy the advanced defense system coined Arrow 3, which is designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles. The deal required approval from the U.S. State Department because the system was jointly developed by the two countries.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.