Just two of 15 wild geese found trapped in Los Angeles tar pits have survived
By AMANCAI BIRABEN
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a flock of 15 wild Canada geese mistakenly landed in the Los Angeles Tar Pit’s hot and sticky goo just over two weeks ago, only two are in recovery. Los Angeles Animal Services attended to the birds before taking the flock’s six living geese to the International Bird Rescue, a nonprofit that specializes in rescuing and rehabilitating birds from oil spills. Only two survived between transportation and rehabilitation operations, and they are recovering. According to International Bird Rescue’s Director of Operations Julie Skoglund, the combination of the oil’s elements and the birds’ extreme stress were the leading causes of their deaths.