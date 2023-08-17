Kentucky school district to restart school year after busing fiasco cancels classes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest school district is scheduled to return elementary students to school following chaotic busing problems on the first day. School officials say they will restart elementary and middle school busing on Friday and high school transport on Monday. Jefferson County Schools officials have apologized to outraged parents and pledged to add resources. The public school district with more than 90,000 students and about 65,000 bus riders drew up new bus routes and staggered school start times as part of a plan to address problems caused by driver shortages. Officials instead had to cancel more than a week of classes.

