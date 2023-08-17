Small plane crashes in Malaysia, with at least 9 bodies recovered

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Police say a small aircraft has crashed in a suburb in Malaysia’s central Selangor state, with at least nine bodies recovered. Videos shared on social media Thursday showed fire and plumes of black smoke rising from the crash site on a grassy lawn by the side of a main highway in the Shah Alam district. Part of the road was seen covered in thick soot. Police and firemen have been deployed to the scene. The police chief in Shah Alam says it appears that all the passengers on the plane have perished but he couldn’t provide further details. Another police officer, who declined to be named as he isn’t authorized to speak to the media, says at least nine bodies have been found.

