South Dakota state senator resigns and agrees to repay $500,000 in pandemic aid

A South Dakota state lawmaker is resigning after agreeing to repay $500,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding her day care business received in violation of the state constitution. Republican Sen. Jessica Castleberry stepped down Thursday. Republican Attorney General Marty Jackley began investigating her at the urging of Gov. Kristi Noem. Jackley’s office says Castleberry followed federal guidelines in spending the money on her preschool. But the South Dakota Supreme Court in 2020 advised that it’s unconstitutional for state lawmakers to accept COVID-19 funds. Castleberry has said she believed her business was eligible for funding.

