Sweden raises its terror threat level to high for fear of attacks following recent Quran burnings

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has raised its terrorism alert level one notch, to the second highest following recent Quran burnings in the Scandinavian country, which sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim nations. Sweden’s domestic security service, SAPO, said on Thursday that the overall security situation has deteriorated and the risk of terrorism in Sweden was now at level four — “high threat” — on its five-point scale, a first since 2016. Sweden has in recent weeks asked citizens abroad and businesses linked to the country to “be attentive and aware of the information the authorities communicate,” following a string of public burnings of copies of the Quran by an Iraqi asylum-seeker.

By KARL RITTER and JAN M. OLSEN Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.