Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

WASHINGON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to set an April 2026 trial date in the case in Washington charging the former president with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The suggested date is a counter to the Justice Department’s recommendation last week of a Jan. 2, 2024, trial. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set the date during a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 28. Trump’s 2024 calendar figures to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances as the former president confronts a presidential primary season while bracing for trials in four separate cases and four different cities.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.