Trump’s 2024 GOP rivals converge on Atlanta just days after his latest indictment

ATLANTA (AP) — Several Republican White House hopefuls are appearing at a conservative conference with hopes of making up ground against former President Donald Trump. But his shadow may be especially difficult to escape in the city where he was just indicted — again. Trump won’t speak at an Atlanta event where radio host Erick Erickson will welcome six GOP contenders. The event takes place 10 miles from the jail where Trump must soon surrender on a racketeering indictment related to the 2020 election. The timing offers one more example of the struggle facing Trump’s rivals: He dominates primary polls and media attention, and four indictments have only seemed to harden his popularity among core Republican voters.

