US escalates trade dispute with Mexico over limits on genetically modified corn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government says it is formally requesting a dispute settlement panel in its ongoing fight over Mexico’s limits on genetically modified corn. The U.S. Trade Representatives Office, or USTR, objected to Mexico’s ban on genetically modified corn for human consumption, and plans to eventually ban it as animal feed. The USTR said Thursday that “Mexico’s measures are not based on science” and violate the United States-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement. The panel of experts would have about half a year to study the complaint and release its findings. Trade sanctions could follow if Mexico is found to have violated the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement.

