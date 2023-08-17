Utah man shot by FBI brandished gun and frightened Google Fiber subcontractors in 2018, man says

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Google Fiber subcontractor told KSL-TV that the man killed by FBI agents trying to arrest him for threatening to assassinate the president had waved a gun at workers five years ago as they worked near his home. Provo resident Craig Robertson was killed last week after officers arrived to arrest the 75-year-old man at his home. The utility worker, Caiden Taylor, told KSL-TV he feared for his life during the tense encounter in 2018. He said he ran from Robertson, called 911 and recorded video as police arrived at the home. Provo police ultimately determined Robertson was within his constitutional rights and he was not charged in that incident.

