Baltimore teen accused of firing into crowd during block party mass shooting
By LEA SKENE
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with Baltimore mass shooting that left two people dead and 28 others injured during a neighborhood block party earlier this summer. Baltimore police announced the arrest Thursday evening. Eighteen-year-old Tristan Brian Jackson has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and firearms offenses. Police said surveillance video shows him firing five rounds from a handgun toward a group of people who were fleeing. It was unclear from court papers whether anyone was injured by bullets fired from his gun. Jackson does not yet have an attorney listed in online court records. One of the teens injured by gunfire at the party has also been charged with illegal weapon possession.