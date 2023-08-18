Biden stays mum on Justice Dept. decision to name special counsel in Hunter Biden probe
Associated Press
CAMP DAVID, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is keeping mum about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to name a special counsel in the investigation of his son Hunter Biden. Speaking at a news conference at the conclusion of his Camp David summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden demurred when asked about the latest twist in his son’s legal issues. Biden’s said he had “no comment on any investigation that’s going on” and that was up to the Justice Department on how to proceed. The comments were his first about Garland’s decision to name a special counsel into the probe of Hunter Biden’s financial dealings.