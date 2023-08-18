DNA links killing of Maryland hiker to Los Angeles home invasion

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Authorities say DNA has linked the killing of a Maryland woman found near a hiking trail to a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles earlier this year. Officials announced the connection at a Thursday evening news conference in Harford County. Rachel Morin was a mother of five from suburban Maryland who went missing after going on a hike. Despite the DNA match, authorities haven’t yet identified the suspect, who they believe randomly targeted Morin. They released surveillance footage showing him leaving the Los Angeles crime scene.

