DonorsChoose sees banner donation year with help from Gates Foundation and millions of small gifts

NEW YORK (AP) — DonorsChoose has seen a banner year for donations in 2023, setting records by collecting nearly $10 million during Teacher Appreciation Week in May. Earlier this month, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated $2 million to match 50% of all DonorsChoose pledges for one day – a marked departure from the way the largest U.S. philanthropy normally makes donations, based on its own meticulous research and big-picture priorities. The platform is also seeing plenty of engagement from donors in a time when overall giving is generally down, especially among young people. Alix Guerrier, DonorsChoose CEO, says the platform’s appeal to slightly older donors is even stronger.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.