Dr. Nathaniel Horn, the husband of US Rep. Robin Kelly, has died at 68

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly’s husband, Dr. Nathaniel Horn, has died. The Illinois Democrat posted a statement about Horn on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter. Horn was 68. No cause of death was given. In addition to his widow, Horn is survived by two daughters, two stepchildren and two grandchildren, with another grandchild arriving soon. Kelly asked for privacy. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. Kelly took a post in the House in 2013 following a special election to replace Jesse Jackson Jr. The seat was vacant after Jackson resigned in 2012 during a federal investigation into misuse of campaign funds.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.