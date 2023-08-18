Judge won’t delay Trump’s defamation claims trial, calling the ex-president’s appeal frivolous

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge has expressed growing impatience with what he calls ex-President Donald Trump’s “repeated efforts to delay” a defamation lawsuit, saying he won’t stop a January trial for the “frivolous appeal” of one of his rulings. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in a ruling Friday criticized arguments made by Trump’s lawyers in asking him to mothball the civil claims by a New York columnist who says Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store in spring 1996. A jury in May awarded the writer, E. Jean Carroll, $5 million in damages, concluding she was sexually abused by Trump, though not raped.

